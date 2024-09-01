Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.63 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average is $182.21. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.