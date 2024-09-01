Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $253.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average is $249.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

