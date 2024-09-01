Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $256.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.66 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

