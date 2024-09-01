Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 488,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

