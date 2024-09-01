Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 40.3% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.