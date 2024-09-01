Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.58 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.10 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

