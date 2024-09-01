Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $299.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.64 and its 200-day moving average is $287.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

