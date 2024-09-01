Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO opened at $258.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

