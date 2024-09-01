Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $1.66 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $80,235,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $201.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $201.37.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

