Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,814 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Plug Power worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $97,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $10,687,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 150,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.88 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.