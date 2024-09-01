Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $135.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.36 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

