Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,095 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $199,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

