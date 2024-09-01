Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 44,379 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.15% of Match Group worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 265.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 635.0% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

