Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,158,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Embraer by 88.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Embraer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Up 0.8 %

ERJ opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

