Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.55% of Tutor Perini worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,573 shares of company stock worth $1,248,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

