Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

