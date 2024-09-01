Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,405 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Canada Goose by 50.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Evercore boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.67 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

