Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 21,155 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.48% of Allient worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $27,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at $20,914,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at $5,696,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNT shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Allient Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Allient Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Allient Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.