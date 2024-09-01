Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,793 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.