Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,857 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Robert Half worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

