Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 412 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWR opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.