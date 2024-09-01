Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,705 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $49.78 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.