Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 49,229 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,229 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after acquiring an additional 320,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 88,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 181,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

