Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 730 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.