Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 828 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

