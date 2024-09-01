Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 83 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $478.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.34. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

