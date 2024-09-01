Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 92,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

