Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,261 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.95% of Sinclair worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Sinclair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

