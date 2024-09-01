Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9,700.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 141,244 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 216,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 160,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

