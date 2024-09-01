Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.