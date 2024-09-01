Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,606,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,116,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

