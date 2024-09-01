Pinterest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 52,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 33,906 call options.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after buying an additional 176,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

