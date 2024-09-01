Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $0.74 to $0.78. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Polestar Automotive Holding UK traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 2,795,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,801,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSNY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

