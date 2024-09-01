Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 10.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $0.74 to $0.78. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Polestar Automotive Holding UK traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,795,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,801,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSNY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

