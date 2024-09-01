Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This is a positive change from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.