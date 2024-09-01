Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

