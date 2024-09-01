ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 356,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 148,658 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

