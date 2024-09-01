Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

