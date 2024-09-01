Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prudential by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Prudential by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 125,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

