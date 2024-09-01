Raymond James & Associates Acquires 18,861 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coty were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 714,592 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Coty by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Coty Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE COTY opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.