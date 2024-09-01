Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,753 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Neogen worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neogen by 173.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

