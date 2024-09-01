Raymond James & Associates Acquires 81,219 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Marten Transport worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRTN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

