Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of RxSight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 361.4% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,600. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ RXST opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

