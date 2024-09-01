Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,194 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,989.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,989.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,765 shares of company stock worth $3,220,418. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

