Raymond James & Associates Buys 23,569 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,550,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 835,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 901,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after buying an additional 789,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 778,342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 718,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 478,759 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 844.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,889 shares during the period.

CGMU opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

