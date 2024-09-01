Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,742 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.50% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3378 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

