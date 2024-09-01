Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Atrion worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion stock opened at $459.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.01. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $274.98 and a 52 week high of $503.24.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atrion in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

