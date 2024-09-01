Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

