Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

