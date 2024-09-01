Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.76 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.